fixed
rotating
pen
background
Mac users: substitute ⌘ for Ctrl
|Move gear
|Click and drag
or , , and
|Move gear without drawing
|Shift + click and drag
or Shift + , , or
|Rotate gear in place
|Ctrl + click and drag
or , and .
|Undo
|Ctrl + Z
|Redo
|Ctrl + Shift + Z
or Ctrl + Y
|Erase everything
|Ctrl + Backspace
|Show/hide gears
|G
|Show/hide cursor tracker
|T
|Download image
|Ctrl + S
